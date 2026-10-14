PennDOT Announces the Virtual Plans Display Route 3042 Overlook Road Bridge Project in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display regarding the Route 3042 (Overlook Rd) over Nescopeck Creek proposed bridge rehabilitation project. This plans display will be held online.

The proposed Route 3042 (Overlook Rd) bridge rehabilitation project addresses Priority 1 maintenance recommendations for poor condition of the concrete deck and rocker bearings of the existing bridge carrying Route 3042 (Overlook Rd) over Nescopeck Creek. The scope of work for this project includes replacement of the concrete deck/expansion joints with new overlay, replacement of all expansion bearings (abutments and pier), superstructure steel repairs/painting, concrete repairs at the substructures, applying protective sealer to the concrete surfaces of the superstructure, installation of a concrete facing with rock scour protection at the pier, and bridge cleaning. Timber debris at the pier and near right channel bank will be removed. Roadway work includes pavement reconstruction adjacent to the bridge, milling and paving of roadway approaches, installation of new guide rail, replacing concrete curbs, and new signing/pavement markings.

Permanent right-of-way acquisition and temporary construction easements will be required. Earth disturbance is anticipated to be limited but will extend outside of the existing legal right-of-way to accommodate an access road to a partial width stream causeway. No utilities are anticipated to be impacted by this project.

No palustrine emergent (PEM) wetlands were delineated in the vicinity of the project. Two waterways (Nescopeck Creek and an unnamed tributary to Nescopeck Creek) were also delineated. Permanent impacts to Nescopeck Creek will be limited to placement of scour protection at the bridge abutments and pier; temporary disturbance will be limited to access (i.e. temporary causeway and stream crossing). No impact is expected to the unnamed tributary to Nescopeck Creek.

Threatened and endangered species coordination for the Northern long-eared bat and Indiana Bat occurred with USFWS. A Not Likely to Adversely Affect (NLAA) resulted through the IPaC screening process. Coordination with the PennDOT Cultural Resource Professionals is occurring.

Traffic will be controlled utilizing temporary traffic signals to maintain single lane bi-directional traffic during the staged deck replacement. Access will be maintained to the adjacent residential areas throughout the entire construction project.

The project is expected to bid in late 2027, with construction to begin in 2028. One construction season is anticipated for this project

The plans display will be held online and will be available from October 16, 2026, to November 13, 2026. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 3042 Overlook Road Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Donald Rau, PennDOT Project Manager, at drau@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

# # #