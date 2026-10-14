2:00 PM Update: Both lanes of Route 15 southbound in East Buffalo Township are now open.

11:45 AM Update: Crash clean up continues at the intersection of Route 15 and Furnace Road. The left (passing) lane is now open to traffic. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area. The right (driving) lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

9:00 AM Update: The incident location is at the intersection of Route 15 southbound and Furnace Road (Route 2004) in East Buffalo Township. Southbound traffic is currently utilizing the median at the intersection.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Route 15 southbound at the intersection with Furnace Road (Route 2004) in East Buffalo Township, Union County due to an overturned truck with debris.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew is in route and updates will be provided.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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