PennDOT will put over $4.3 billion in construction contracts out for bid statewide in 2026, the department’s highest-ever annual contract value.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges.

Clearfield, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation highlighted regional road and bridge improvements during the 2026 construction season, which included $212 million invested in 81 new construction projects across Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges. Between January and October of this year, PennDOT has improved 3,992 miles of road, including 1,231 miles of paving and 506 state and locally owned bridges are set to be repaired, replaced or preserved.

Overall highlights of the 2026 construction season for District 2 include:

81 projects went out to bid.

Approximately 431 miles of paving and road maintenance.

58 bridges rehabilitated or replaced, including 14 in poor condition.

8 slides repaired.

“Across our nine counties we are responsible for maintaining more than 3,700 miles of road and nearly 2,200 bridges,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash. “The projects completed this construction season and those that will continue in 2027 help deliver a safe, efficient transportation system.”

As part of the final 2026-27 state budget, the Shapiro Administration will drive out $775 million from the Motor License Fund over the next 18 months for shovel-ready projects to repair state-owned roads across Pennsylvania.

There will be more than 400 miles of paving to 44 counties because of this funding. These Rapid Deployment Projects will begin early, helping to reduce ongoing maintenance costs, prevent further road deterioration, and free up resources like crews and equipment for use in other projects.

Work on the high-speed interchange project connecting Interstates 80 and 99 in Centre County continued this year as it works toward a September 2030 completion date. It will enhance traffic safety by relieving traffic congestion along Route 26, providing a direct connection between the two interstates and making it unnecessary to travel Route 26 to access them.

It’s companion project, the Jacksonville Road Betterment project, that reconstructed and widened Route 26 between the high-speed and local interchanges, wrapped earlier this construction season.

Notable projects that were under construction or were completed in 2026 include:

Cameron County:

Route 120 highway restoration project in Emporium Borough and Shippen Township, $8.8 million. Project to continue into the 2027 construction season.

Route 120 highway resurfacing project impacting more than 10 miles between the Cameron-Elk County line and Emporium Borough, $6.4 million;

Route 555 road and slope restoration project in Gibson Township, $1.2 million.

Centre County:

I-80 construction project to build a high-speed interchange between I-80 and I-99 near the Bellefonte Interchange in Marion Township, $259.3 million. Work is progressing toward September 30, 2030, completion date.

I-80 resurfacing project between mile markers 155 and 159 covering approximately 12 miles of road and seven bridges in Boggs and Snow Shoe townships, $13.4 million. Work on the eastbound lanes was completed this year. Westbound-lane resurfacing and some bridge work will continue into the 2027 construction season.

I-80 resurfacing project between mile markers 165 and 170 on more than 12 miles of road in Marion Township, Centre County, and Porter Township, Clinton County, $13.4 million. Resurfacing work completed this year. Guiderail and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) installation to continue into the 2027 construction season. ITS devices will include conduit and fiber optic cable for Variable Speed Limit signs and upgrades to changeable message sign within the project limits.

Route 26 (Jacksonville Road) highway restoration project near the Bellefonte Interchange in Marion Township, $8.6 million.

I-99 concrete rehabilitation project including the approach slabs of more than a dozen bridges between mile markers 59-80, $4.1 million. Project to continue into the 2027 construction season.

Route 144 highway restoration/drainage improvement project near the intersection with Route 192 in Centre Hall Borough and Potter Township, $1 million.

Route 322 safety improvement project to construct a truck pull-off along the eastbound lane at the top of Port Mountain in Rush Township, $720,000.

Clearfield County:

I-80 highway and bridge preservation project between mile markers 97 and 120 impacting 24 miles of road and six bridges in Lawrence, Pine, Sandy, and Union townships, $53.7 million. Project completed during the 2026 construction season.

Project completed during the 2026 construction season. Route 153 highway restoration project starting at the Route 322 intersection and continuing northbound toward S.B. Elliot State Park in Pine Township, $4.9 million.

Clinton County:

Route 220 bridge preservation project impacting six structures in Castenea Township, $1.2 million.

Route 220 bridge deck rehabilitation project on four bridges, two spanning Fishing Creek in Lamar Township and two spanning Route 2012 (East Keller Street) and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. PennDOT anticipates completion this year.

Route 120 highway restoration and slide repair near West Port in Noyes Township, $1.9 million. Project to continue into the 2027 construction season.

Elk County:

Route 948 bridge replacement project over Little Mill Creek in Ridgway Township, $2.4 million.

Juniata County:

Route 235 bridge replacement project over Stoney Run in Greenwood Township, $1.3 million. PennDOT anticipates the bridge reopening by the end of 2026. Final paving to carry over into the 2027 construction season.

McKean County:

Route 7405 (Arnold Avenue) bridge replacement project over Lillybridge Creek in Port Allegany, $2.6 million. PennDOT anticipates completion this year.

PennDOT anticipates completion this year. Route 446 highway restoration project in Eldred Borough, $4.4 million. PennDOT anticipates completion this year.

Mifflin County:

Route 22 highway restoration project in the Lewistown Narrows, $5.9 million.

Potter County:

T-304 bridge replacement project over Big Moore’s Run in Homer Township, $1.2 million.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve completed and the projects we’ve delivered during the 2026 construction season,” said Assistant District Executive for Construction Brent Lykens. “It takes a total team effort between PennDOT, the contractors, and the local governing bodies to complete a project on time and on budget, and we’re grateful to those stakeholders for their contributions to another successful construction season.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598 or tnebgen@pa.gov

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