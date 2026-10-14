PennDOT, PSP, Safety Partners Urge Sober Driving this Halloween

Clearfield, PA – Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Highway Safety Network (HSN), and Ferguson Township Police Department urged the public to stay sober while driving during this year’s Halloween Impaired Driving Campaign, which runs October 9, through November 1.

In 2025, on October 31, alone there were 25 alcohol related crashes across the state resulting in 19 injuries. Additionally, there were two drug related crashes, resulting in three injuries. These statistics show an uptick in consumption of controlled substances as people celebrate the holiday. In response, law enforcement will conduct extra patrols but are warning of the consequences ahead of time.

“Centre County Law Enforcement will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations for the Halloween enforcement period,” said Ferguson Township Police Department Sergeant Ryan Hendrick. “Although alcohol-related fatalities account for more than 25 percent of all traffic fatalities in Pennsylvania, impaired driving enforcement covers more than just alcohol impairment. Law enforcement also works to identify motorists impaired by drugs, which includes prescription drugs.”

“Driving while impaired is a serious and preventable threat to our roadways,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine “The public has every right to travel without fearing for their safety because of the reckless choices made by impaired drivers. We strongly urge those celebrating Halloween to celebrate responsibly and ensure they do not drive while impaired. Let us prioritize safety and make responsible choices.”

“We want to encourage everyone to make good choices as they celebrate this Halloween season,” said HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods. If you are drinking, pace yourself, stay hydrated, and never leave your drink unattended. If someone seems overly intoxicated or unresponsive, don’t ignore it, get them help. Alcohol poisoning is serious and can be life-threatening.

“Most importantly, look out for each other. If you see someone about to drive drunk, step in. If you notice reckless driving or anything suspicious, report it. Holidays should be about fun, not tragedy. Let’s make smart choices, take care of our friends, and keep Pennsylvania’s roads safe.”

Sergeant Hendrick expanded upon the personal and social consequences of DUI, saying, “Along with thousands of dollars in fines, towing fees, impound fees, and court costs, there may be social ramifications. There will be court appearances, community service requirements, or jail time, leading to lost time and lost wages — possibly costing you your job. A DUI conviction can also impede attempts to get a job.”

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit www.padui.org.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL .

CONTACT: Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.