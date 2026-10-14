Drainage Improvement Project in Centre Hall Borough Starts Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a drainage improvement project impacting Locust Street in Centre Hall Borough is set to begin on Monday, October 19. This project will prevent uncontrolled water flow from damaging the pavement surface, extending the service life of the road.

Starting Monday, the contractor will close East Locust Street between Route 144 and Colyer Avenue while crews complete the improvements. Traffic will follow a detour using Cherry Alley and Witmer Avenue to reconnect with East Locust Street. PennDOT anticipates lifting this detour by the end of October, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work on this project will resume during the 2027 construction season as the contractor completes drainage improvements on Route 144 and install new traffic loop sensors at the intersection of Routes 144 and 192. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours while this work is completed. PennDOT will issue an update on the project before this work begins.

Overall work on this contract includes drainage inlet and pipe installation, paving, line painting and other miscellaneous construction. Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $1.4 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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