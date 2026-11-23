King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that high-friction resurfacing operations will begin Monday on five state highways in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

Drivers are advised of weekday lane closures with flagging, Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 18, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on one or more of the following state highways:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This work is part of a $2.7 million project to install High-Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) on several state highways across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, to provide increased friction and grip on pavements in wet and dry conditions.

Truesdell Corporation of Hazleton, Pa., is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #