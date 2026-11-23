Allentown, PA – Tomorrow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll will provide an update on emergency work to repair and reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County after a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31.

WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT

Chris Kufro, District 5 Executive, PennDOT

WHEN: Tuesday, November 24 at 1:30 PM



WHERE: U.S. 209 North of the Jim Thorpe/Nesquehoning borough line.

Attendees should enter the work zone from the Jim Thorpe side, just north of the U.S. 209/Route 903 intersection.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

