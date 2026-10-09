The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of lane restrictions and the potential for lengthy delays as work continues on and around Interstate 99 (I-99) between Sproul/Claysburg to Newry Crossover.

From 6 AM to 6 PM, Monday, October 12 through Saturday, October 17, the contractor will be painting the bridge over Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) in East Freedom. Under daylight flagging operations traffic stoppages, some potentially fifteen (15) minutes in length, will occur on Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) between Route 164 (Johnstown Road) and Mountain Road.

Additionally, contractors will be conducting hydro-demolition on multiple bridges and performing line painting, under lane restrictions and daylight flagging operations at various points along the project. On Wednesday, October 14, contractors will be switching the closed lane of I-99 between mile marker 23.4 and mile marker 26.6 near the Newry crossover with the potential for traffic stops and delays.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., State College, Pa., is the lead contractor of the $23,936,936 project on I-99 between mile marker 22 near Exit 23 for Route 36, Route 164 and Roaring Spring in East Freedom, and mile marker 26 near the Newry crossover on I-99. The project includes overlay paving, the rehabilitation of seven (7) dual bridges (four during the 2026 construction season) and the Exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage) bridge over I-99, and the installation of five (5) intelligent transportation system (ITS) dynamic message boards in Allegheny, Blair, Freedom and Greenfield townships in Blair County.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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