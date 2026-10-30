The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers minor delays continue beginning Monday, November 2, 2026, on Interstate 70 (I-70) in Fulton County for a paving project.

From Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6, 2026, contractors will be performing pipe repairs on I-70 westbound in Fulton County from mile marker 162 in Union Township to mile marker 159.5 in Brush Creek Township. Crews will also be installing recessed black and white tape across the entire length of the project, eastbound from mile marker 149.5 in East Providence Township, Bedford County, to mile marker 170.5 in Bethal Township, Fulton County, and westbound from the Maryland border to mile marker 150 in East Providence Township, Bedford County. From Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13, 2026, contractors will be installing guide rails across the length of the project.

Drivers can expect short delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes from long-term, single-lane restrictions under signage and daylight flagging operations.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Motorists should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $30.9 million pavement preservation project, which includes milling and bridge work on I-70 eastbound from Amaranth Interchange to the Bedford County line in Union, Brush Creek and Bethel townships, Fulton County. The project is expected to be completed in August 2027.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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