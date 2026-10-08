Expect a lane restriction with flaggers directing traffic during daylight work hours. The pedestrian sidewalk on the upstream side will remain open.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is planned tomorrow on the Route 849 (Market Street) Duncannon Arch bridge spanning the Juniata River near Duncannon Borough at the Dauphin-Perry County Line.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Friday, October 9, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers providing traffic control during daylight work hours.

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using an inspection crane from the roadway.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: