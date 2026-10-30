Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Route 233 (Rocky Mountain Road) culvert replacement project at the West Branch of Antietam Creek in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing which addresses facility deficiencies.

The project includes the replacement of the existing stone masonry and corrugated metal plate arch culvert with an open-bottom aluminum box culvert, approach pavement work and rehabilitation of Route 233. The existing structure was built in 1940 and reconstructed in 1961.

Route 233 is a two-lane road located in the predominantly wooded areas within Michaux State Forest on rolling terrain and is classified as a Rural Major Collector. This section of Route 233 has an average daily traffic volume of 1,060 vehicles per day (VPD).

Route 233 will be detoured during construction.

The project is currently in design. Construction is expected to occur during the 2028 construction season.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from October 30, 2026, to November 30, 2026.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Rocky Mountain Road over West Branch of Antietam Creek Culvert Replacement.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Ryan Shoemaker, Project Manager, at (717) 775-8638 or email ryshoemaker@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: