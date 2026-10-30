Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Mountain House Road (Route 1003) bridge preservation project. This project is located over Armstrong Creek in Jackson Township, Dauphin County.

The purpose of this project is to enhance the functionality of Mountain House Road. This improvement will ensure continued efficient access for the traveling public and support the long-term reliability of the transportation infrastructure.

The project involves performing structural steel repairs at beam ends and masonry repointing of the existing abutments. There will be minimal work on the road to replace pavement and accommodate structure waterproofing.

This section of Mountain House Road has an average daily traffic volume of 592 vehicles per day (VPD).

The bridge will be closed for approximately 3 months to all traffic during construction.

During construction, a 5.1-mile detour will be in place using Route 225, Rutter Road (Route 4001), and Millers Church Road (Route 1004).

There are overhead utilities near the project and de-energization, or relocation may be required to complete the structure preservation.

The project is currently in design. Construction work is anticipated to last approximately 3 months during the summer of 2029.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from October 30, 2026, to November 30, 2026.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Mountain House Road over Armstrong Creek Bridge Preservation Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact John Nagle, Project Manager, at (610) 234-0496 or email c-jmnagle@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: