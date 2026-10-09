Expect weekend rolling single-lane closures October 17-18 from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming weekend inspection is planned on the Interstate 81, George N. Wade (North) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Exit 65 (Route 15 Enola/Marysville) and Exit 66 (Front Street) near Harrisburg in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, a bridge inspection will be conducted in the northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 on Saturday and Sunday, October 17-18, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be rolling single-lane closures in the right and left lanes. Expect travel delays during work hours.

There will also be short-term on- and off-ramp restrictions at Exit 66 for Front Street.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: