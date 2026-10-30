Expect lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the intersection on Nov. 4 during daylight working hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Wednesday, November 4, a PennDOT highway maintenance crew in Lancaster County will repair the Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 1040) intersection with Route 272 (Reading Road) in East Cocalico Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, starting at 7:00 AM. There will be lane restrictions under flagging during daylight work hours. Travelers should expect delays.

During this operation, Col. Howard Boulevard traffic will not be permitted to continue straight onto Denver Road or turn left onto southbound Route 272. Denver Road traffic will not be permitted to continue straight onto Col. Howard Boulevard. Southbound Route 272 traffic will not be permitted to turn left onto Col. Howard Boulevard.

A detour using North Reamstown Road, and West Church Street will be in place.

In the event of a delay, work will be rescheduled on Thursday, November 5, or Friday, November 6.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: