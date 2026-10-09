King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is complete on the $6.8 million project to provide long-term sinkhole remediation on U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) in West Whiteland and East Caln townships, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor made permanent repairs to sinkholes at two locations on U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) between Business U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Clover Mill Road.

As part of the remediation, crews utilized a limited mobility grouting program, which involved drilling a series of holes through the pavement in a “grid” pattern. Pressurized grout was injected into the drilled holes to fill subsurface voids beneath the roadway. The filling of subsurface voids helps stabilize the ground beneath the pavement and reduces the risk of future sinkholes.

Additional work under this project included pavement reconstruction, drainage pipe replacement and stabilization of roadside swales.

Road-Con of West Chester, Chester County, was the general contractor on this project, which was financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, please visit the U.S. 30 Sinkhole Remediation Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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