Drainage Repairs Planned This Weekend on I-95 North in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that drainage repairs will occur this weekend on northbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, from 6:00 AM to 3:30 PM, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 from just south of the Allegheny Interchange (Exit 25) to just south of the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26).

If the drainage repairs are completed this weekend, the work scheduled at night next week on northbound I-95 in the same location will be cancelled.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The drainage repairs are being done as part of the $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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