Bridge Repair to Close Harriton Road in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair will close Harriton Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, beginning on Monday, November 9.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, November 9, through Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Harriton Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Old Gulph Road and Morris Avenue. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Old Gulph Road, Spring Mill Road, and Morris Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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