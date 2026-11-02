Bridge Inspections Planned Next Week on Interstate 95, U.S. 1 in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge inspection operations are scheduled next week on I-95 and on U.S. 1 in Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) at the I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Interchange.

Wednesday, November 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures will be in place on southbound I-95 at the Philadelphia International Airport Interchange.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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