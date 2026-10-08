Allentown, PA – Motorists are advised the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) will close Route 143 to support ongoing work I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project.

Beginning October 12, 2026, Route 143 will be closed and detoured from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday night through Friday night, for approximately 2 weeks, weather permitting. These nighttime closures are required to allow the contractor to complete bridge beam erection associated with the bridge replacement.

Motorists traveling through the area should follow the posted detour signs, expect changes in traffic patterns, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Detours:

Route 143 Northbound:

Take I-78 east to Exit 40 – Krumsville. Follow I-78 west to Exit 35 – Lenhartsville, then return to Route 143 northbound.

Route 143 Southbound:

Take I-78 west to Exit 30 – Hamburg. Follow I-78 east to Exit 35 – Lenhartsville, then return to Route 143 southbound.

I-78 Eastbound to Route 143 Northbound:

Follow I-78 east to Exit 40 – Krumsville. Follow I-78 west to Exit 35 – Lenhartsville, then take Route 143 north.

I-78 Westbound to Route 143 Southbound:

Follow I-78 west to Exit 30 – Hamburg. Follow I-78 east to Exit 35 – Lenhartsville, then take Route 143 south.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

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