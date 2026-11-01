The department quickly mobilized personnel and contractors after the wall supporting the road collapsed yesterday.

Work will continue 24/7 until repairs are completed, with work estimated to take six to eight weeks to complete.

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that emergency work has begun to repair and reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County, after wall supporting the road collapsed yesterday.

After the collapse, which undermined the road and forced the closure of both the road and adjacent rail line, PennDOT quickly mobilized department personnel and several contractors to help assess the damage and formulate a plan for the repairs.

With J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, as the prime contractor, equipment has been mobilized to the location and work has already begun as of Sunday morning.

Repair operations will continue 24/7 until completed. Current estimates have the work taking six to eight weeks to open the road with the work to reopen the railroad line to be completed earlier. Timeframes are current estimates and are subject to change.

Emergency repairs include stabilizing the existing wall, removing the fallen rock, rebuilding the collapsed portion of wall, and repairing the road.

U.S. 209 is currently closed between Route 903 and Route 93. The detour will utilize Route 443, Route 309, and U.S. 209.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

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Editor’s Note: Attached picture of PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll and PennDOT District 5 Executive Chris Kufro assessing the damaged road and repairs underway.

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