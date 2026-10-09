Shapiro Administration Highlights Pittston Paving Project, One of 79 “Rapid Deployment Projects” Announced by Governor Shapiro, and a Multimodal Grant Awarded in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was joined by regional PennDOT and local officials to highlight a paving project on Main Street (Route 2004) and Route 11 in the City of Pittston, Luzerne County. The project is one of the 79 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced last month. This project started on October 5 and will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of 4 miles of Main Street (Route 2004) and Route 11. Officials also highlighted a $1 million investment through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) awarded to the Hazleton Area School District in Hazle Township, Luzerne County.

“The Shapiro Administration is showing up for every county with these accelerated projects, which will also allow PennDOT maintenance crews and funds to complete other improvements and preservation throughout the Commonwealth,” Carroll said. “Additionally, multimodal investments across the state are helping communities improve their mobility and local economies – I strongly encourage those who are eligible to apply to the funding round that is currently open.”

The paving project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over the next 18 months, the Shapiro Administration will drive out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Before the budget agreement, this section of Main Street (Route 2004) and Route 11 were not scheduled to be resurfaced within the next five years and would have only received base repair and crack sealing.

PennDOT District 4’s six-county region, which includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties, will receive $53.2 million over the 18-month period through the Rapid Deployment Project funds.

The officials also highlighted that Hazleton Area School District received one of 54 MTF grants that Governor Shapiro announced last year, investing more than $47 million in infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have invested over $197 million through the MTF to support transportation projects that improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies across Pennsylvania.

The Hazleton Area School District grant will allow construction of a new access road and bridge to improve safety and reduce travel times to the Hazleton Area North Academic Campus.

“We are excited to provide needed repairs in Pittston earlier than expected and enable Hazleton Area School District to make their campus safer and more efficient,” said PennDOT District 4 Executive Jonathan A. Eboli. “These investments help us preserve our infrastructure, improve safety, and support continued economic growth.”

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, 570-963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, 570-963-3502

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