Utility Work Starts Next Week in White Deer Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a utility project will begin next week on New Columbia Road (Route 1008) and Old Route 15 (1011) in White Deer Township, Union County.

Beginning Monday, October 12, a contractor working for UGI Utilities Inc. will begin replacing a natural gas main on New Columbia Road between the intersection with Old Route 15 and Fawn Drive and on Old Route 15 between Cemetery Road and Foresman Drive. Drivers can expect daily single lane conditions under flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Drivers can expect delays and should drive with caution in the area. This project is expected to be completed in late December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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