7:50 PM UPDATE: Water Street (Route 405) is open in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Water Street (Route 405) is closed between Main Street (Route 2014) in Muncy Borough and Williams Street in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, due to downed utilities.

A detour using local roads is in place for personal vehicles. Tractor trailers should use Interstate 180 and Route 54.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov