9:30 AM Update: Power has been restored and the traffic signals are operational in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that due to a wide-spread power outage in the area, the traffic signals at Routes 54 and 487 in Elysburg, Northumberland County are not functioning.

Traffic is being controlled by local fire police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews until the power is restored. Drivers should be alert and use extreme caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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