Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a soil remediation project will take place next week on Interstate 180 eastbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, November 3, an environmental contractor will be cleaning the eastbound right (driving) lane and shoulder of Interstate 180 at the ramp from Jefferson Lane, east of the Route 15/Market Street Bridge. Traffic using the on-ramp will also be compressed. Work will take place between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather pending.

Drivers can expect moderate delays and should pay attention to slow moving traffic and construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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