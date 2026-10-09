Maintenance Work Planned on Route 147 in Northumberland County Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a maintenance project will take place next week on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque and Point townships, Northumberland County.

Starting Tuesday, October 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Route 147 between the CSVT River bridge and Route 45. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Traffic Impacts:

Route 147 northbound: the left (passing) lane will be restricted on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14, weather permitting.

Route 147 southbound: the left (passing) lane will be restricted on Thursday, October 15, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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