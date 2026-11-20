8:30 AM Update: I-99/Route 15 is now open in Tioga County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that both lanes of Interstate 99/Route 15 southbound are closed at Exit 172 (Blossburg) in Liberty Township, Tioga County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Old Route 15/Blockhouse Road (Route 2005) is in place. Driver should be alert, anticipate delays, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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