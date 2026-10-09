The bridge is now open and detour has been lifted.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project continues on Route 901 in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The bridge, which spans the railroad, is located north of the Village of Excelsior.

Today, Friday October 9, the bridge reopened to traffic and the detour was lifted. The project will continue with work being performed with lane restrictions under flagging. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

H & P Construction, Inc is the prime contractor for this $2.8 million bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes a deck replacement of the existing bridge that carries Route 901 over the railroad. Additional work includes the installation of new strip seal dams, substructure repairs, bearing replacements, guiderail upgrades and the paving of an asphalt overlay on the bridge and a mill and overlay on the bridge approaches. The project is anticipated to be completed in December 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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