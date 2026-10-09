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    PennDOT Reopens I-80 Westbound

    October 09, 2026

    Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has reopened Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound and lifted the orange detour. The road was closed most of the day due to a multivehicle crash near mile marker 111 that occurred at approximately 6:00 AM.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2. 

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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