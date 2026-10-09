PennDOT Expects I-80 Westbound to Remain Closed Until Afternoon

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has reopened Interstate 80 westbound at exit 120/Clearfield-Shawville but that the road remains closed at exit 111/Clearfield-Penfield. A detour is in place at exit 111/Clearfield-Penfield and PennDOT anticipates I-80 westbound remaining closed until early afternoon.

Drivers will exit I-80 westbound at Clearfield-Penfield and follow the orange detour. The orange detour uses Route 153 to Penfield and Route 255 to DuBois where drivers can reconnect with I-80.

The closure and detour were implemented in response to a multivehicle crash at approximately 6:00 AM

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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