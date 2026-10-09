Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PennDOT Expects I-80 Westbound to Remain Closed Until Afternoon

    October 09, 2026

    Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has reopened Interstate 80 westbound at exit 120/Clearfield-Shawville but that the road remains closed at exit 111/Clearfield-Penfield. A detour is in place at exit 111/Clearfield-Penfield and PennDOT anticipates I-80 westbound remaining closed until early afternoon.

    Drivers will exit I-80 westbound at Clearfield-Penfield and follow the orange detour. The orange detour uses Route 153 to Penfield and Route 255 to DuBois where drivers can reconnect with I-80.

    The closure and detour were implemented in response to a multivehicle crash at approximately 6:00 AM 

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2. 

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

    # # #