Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting travelers that Atherton Street (Route 3014) will be closed between Beaver and College avenues on Monday, November 2, between approximately 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. This closure is being implemented to allow a crane to lift elevator equipment onto the Graduate by Hilton and is not associated with a PennDOT project.

During the closure, traffic will follow a pair of detours. Eastbound traffic heading toward Boalsburg will follow West College Avenue (Route 26), South Buckhout Street, and West Beaver Avenue back to Atherton Street. Westbound traffic heading toward State College will follow East Beaver Avenue, High Street, and East College Avenue back to Atherton Street. Pedestrian detour signage will also be posted to direct pedestrians accordingly.

Flaggers will be stationed at College and Beaver avenues to help direct traffic. Emergency service vehicles will be permitted through the closure area if the need arises.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #