Steen Hill Road in Fairfield Township, Crawford County to Reopen Today

Steen Hill Road (Route 2004) in Fairfield Township, Crawford County is expected to reopen today.

The road was closed in late September for slide repairs between Route 285 and Dunn Road. Work included excavation and placement of stone-filled gabion baskets to create a retaining wall, and minor roadway reconstruction.

The work was done as part of a larger project to repair four embankment areas located in Crawford, Forest, Warren and Venango counties.

Scandia Road (Route 1013) in Elk Township, Warren County was completed earlier this summer. Next year work will be done on Route 666 (David Zeisburger Highway) in Howe Township, Forest County, and Bully Hill Road (Route 3021) in City of Franklin, Venango County.

The contractor is Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, PA. The total contract cost for all four roads is $1,848,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal PROTECT funds designated for diminishing the effects of natural disasters, such the areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Additional information on the District 1 Protect Slide Repairs is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the Projects Near You option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035