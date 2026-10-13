Road Closure Planned Next Week for Railroad Work in Summit Township, Erie County

A portion of Robison Road East (Route 4024) in Summit Township, Erie County will be temporarily closed next week due to railroad work.

Beginning at approximately 6:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will be performing maintenance at the railroad crossing just east of the intersection with Footemill Road near the border with Greene Township. Work is expected to be completed by October 22, 2026.

A detour will be posted using Route 97, Gore Road (Route 4028), and Lake Pleasant Road (Route 1001).

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov