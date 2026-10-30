Paving Project on Interstate 90 in Erie County to be Completed Next Week

The project to resurface more than 5 miles of Interstate 90 in McKean and Summit townships, Erie County is scheduled to wrap up early next month.

The project, which included milling, paving and concrete patching, and updated guide rail on 5.2 miles of I-90 from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23, started in April. Major nighttime work is expected to be finished the morning of November 2, 2026.

There will be some daytime work throughout the remainder of next week, as crews pick up signs and place seed in the medians as needed.

Some minor work, including permanent line painting, will be completed in 2027.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $18,396,593.25, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the I-90 Resurfacing Project, as well as other work on the interstate, is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035