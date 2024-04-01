Work Restarts on Edinboro Intersection Project in Erie County

​Work resumed today on a project to improve the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County.

The majority of the work to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow at the intersection took place last year. This construction season will see the placement of new concrete crosswalks to complete the project.

Work is expected to be complete by May 2024. No work will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024, due to the total solar eclipse that will affect northwestern Pennsylvania.

Motorists may encounter both short-term and long-term lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Company, Inc., of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $2,825,200.00, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

# # #







MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035









