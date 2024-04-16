Project Underway to Replace Valley Road Bridge in Jefferson Township, Mercer County

​Work began Monday to replace the 114-year-old bridge that carries Valley Road (Route 3039) over Lackawannock Creek in Jefferson Township, Mercer County.

Work will include replacing the existing 32-foot steel beam structure with a concrete beam bridge and minor roadway work.

Construction is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The project will require a detour, which is posted using Route 258, Route 58, and Grove Road (Route 3022). It is expected to be in place for approximately four months.

The existing bridge was built in 1910 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 500 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

The contractor is Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $1,922,006.45, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035









