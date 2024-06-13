Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 102 in Vernon Township, Crawford County

​A $2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 4 miles of Route 102 in Vernon Township, Crawford County is scheduled to begin later this month.

The project will include milling and paving 4.4 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 6 to the intersection with Route 98.

Curb ramps and portions of sidewalk will be constructed at Henderson Avenue, Mill Street, Shippen Street, and Hope Street. The existing concrete barrier between Conneaut Drive and McClintock Road will be removed and replaced.

Additional work will include drainage improvements and updates to guide rail signage, and pavement markings.

Work is expected to begin Monday, June 24, 2024 weather permitting, and be completed in November 2024.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $2,013,158.87, which is to be paid for with a combination of state and federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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