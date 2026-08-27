The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the potential for delays on Route 53 between Ehrenfeld and Portage, Cambria County, through September 24, 2026, for a pavement resurfacing project.

Drivers can anticipate delays – up to fifteen (15) minutes in length – on Route 53 (Railroad Street) between Route 3024 (Railroad Street) south of Ehrenfeld in Croyle Township, and Route 164 (Munster Road) in Portage Borough for a resurfacing project. A temporary traffic signal near Beyers Road in Croyle Township is restricting traffic to a single lane.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Quaker Sales, Inc., Johnstown, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $6,688,931.61 project, which includes resurfacing, drainage maintenance, and guide rail upgrades over six (6) miles of Route 53 (Railroad Street and Portage Street) between Ehrenfeld, Summerhill, Wilmore and Portage boroughs, across Croyle, Summerhill, and Portage townships in Cambria County. During the 2027 construction season, the project will include the closing of Route 53 (Portage Street) in Wilmore, and a five (5)-day, 10.5-mile detour using Route 53 (Railroad Street) U.S. 219, Route 869 (Locust Street), and Route 160 (Mill Road/Fairview Avenue/Springside Avenue). The project is scheduled for completion in November 2027.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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