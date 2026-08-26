The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that the detour of Route 453 (Janesville Pike) in Tyrone Borough and Snyder Township, Blair County, is scheduled to end this week, with the road officially reopen to traffic by Friday, August 28, 2026.

The 23.5-mile detour was in place since March to allow contractors to perform slope and pavement stabilization following a road collapse on Route 453 approximately one (1) mile north of T-514 (Beaston Road).

Additional work, including High-Friction Surface Treatment (HFST), on Route 453 will be performed sometime in September (exact dates to be published closer to work) with lane restrictions and lengthy delays under daylight flagging operations possible. This work will be completed in approximately two days. In the Spring of 2027, the remaining paving will be completed from T-514 (Beastons Road) through Tyrone on Route 453.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $8,405,252.50 project which includes resurfacing on Route 453 (East 11th Street/Pennsylvania Avenue/East 14th Street/Lincoln Avenue/West 15th Street) from Interstate 99 (I-99) to T-514 (Beastons Road) and on Route 4027 (Pennsylvania Avenue) from Route 453 to Old U.S. 220 (Pennsylvania Avenue/South Eagle Valley Road) in Tyrone Borough and Snyder Township, Blair County. Slope and pavement stabilization work will be performed on Route 453 north of T-514 (Beastons Road). In addition to milling and overlay of pavement and slope stabilization, the project will include guide rail upgrades, ADA curb ramp upgrades, curb and sidewalk replacement, drainage upgrades, and new traffic signals and signs. The overall project is scheduled for completion in July 2027.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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