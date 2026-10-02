The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to a PennDOT Hiring Event from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the District 9 Office, 1620 Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, Pa.

PennDOT employees, Commonwealth recruitment staff and hiring managers will be present to discuss current and future job openings in both Blair County and the other five counties of District 9 (Bedford, Cambria, Somerset, Huntingdon and Fulton). The most immediate needs include seasonal winter CDL equipment operators.

Application assistance, immediate interview opportunities, and potential conditional offers on certain job titles also will be available. Jobseekers and applicants attending should bring two forms of identification with them.

PennDOT is an equal opportunity employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.