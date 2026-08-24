Traffic restrictions planned throughout the week will not be in place.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work scheduled over the weekend on expansion dams on the bridge over North Church Street in West Earl Township, Lancaster County, has been completed. Traffic restrictions associated with this work have been lifted.

Right shoulder and deceleration lane restrictions that were expected to remain in place through this week will not be implemented.

More work is expected for next weekend. A press release will be issued with more details later this week.

This work is part of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. This project consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.

Most of the roadwork for this project has been completed. However, lane and possible ramp closures on Route 222 are necessary to finish the remaining items of work.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

.Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov

# # #

Please refer to the bridge location map below: