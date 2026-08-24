Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Tree Removal This Week to Close, Detour Good Hope Road (Route 1013) in Hampden Township, Cumberland County

    August 24, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a tree removal operation will be conducted this week on Good Hope Road (Route 1013) in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. A section of Good Hope Road will be closed during work hours.

    Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Thursday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Good Hope Road will be closed between Creek View Road and Shasta Way near the bridge spanning Conodoguinet Creek.

    A detour will be in place using Creekview Road, Orrs Bridge Road and Carlisle Pike (Route 1010). School buses will be allowed through the work area while following a department pilot vehicle.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

    # # #

    Please refer to the project location map below:

    map indicating project location