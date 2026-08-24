Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a tree removal operation will be conducted this week on Good Hope Road (Route 1013) in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. A section of Good Hope Road will be closed during work hours.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Thursday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Good Hope Road will be closed between Creek View Road and Shasta Way near the bridge spanning Conodoguinet Creek.

A detour will be in place using Creekview Road, Orrs Bridge Road and Carlisle Pike (Route 1010). School buses will be allowed through the work area while following a department pilot vehicle.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: