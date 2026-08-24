Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 1046 (Fivepointville Road) bridge replacement project. The project is located over Little Muddy Creek in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. The project is approximately 2.3 miles northwest of Terre Hill.

The purpose of this project is to fully replace the existing bridge carrying Route 1046 over Little Muddy Creek, ensuring the continued safe and efficient movement of traffic.

The project consists of replacing the existing two span non-composite rolled steel I-beam bridge with a new single span composite steel plate girder bridge. Roadway approaches will be reconstructed for approximately 100-feet on the western approach and approximately 60-feet on the eastern approach. New guide rail will be placed within the limits of the project. The proposed bridge structure will be widened to accommodate 10-ft lanes and 4-ft shoulders.

The bridge will be closed for approximately six months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will be via Vine Street, Route 897 and Route 1044 (Red Run Road).

The project is currently in design, and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2029 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online, with public comments accepted through September 24, 2026.

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Fivepointville Road over Little Muddy Creek Bridge Replacement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Laura Montgomery, Consultant Project Manager, at (717) 461-7908 or email at c-lmontgom@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the project location map below: