The road will be closed Sept. 21-25 from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a maintenance crew in Lebanon County is preparing to install five drainage pipes on King Street (Route 2008) between 15th Avenue and Ramona Road in South Lebanon Township.

Prep work will be performed Thursday and Friday, September 17-18, from approximately 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Initially, there will be single lane and shoulder restrictions under flagging during work hours.

Weather permitting, King Street will be closed Monday through Friday, September 21-25, from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM. A daylight detour will be in place using 15th Avenue (Route 1011), Route 422 and Ramona Road. Prescott Road traffic may also be impacted on a few of the days due to flagging for two of the King Street pipes.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: