The road will be closed and traffic detoured for 18 days starting September 21.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a highway maintenance crew in Perry County is preparing to conduct drainage repairs on Route 849 (Duncannon Subway) at the Perry-Dauphin County Line in Penn Township, Perry County.

The Duncannon Subway will be closed between North Market Street and Route 22/322 for approximately 18 days from 7:00 AM on Monday, September 21, until 3:00 PM on Friday, October 9. A detour will be in place using Route 11 and Route 22/322.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: