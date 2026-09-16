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    PennDOT to Conduct Drainage Repairs on Route 849 (Duncannon Subway) in Penn Township, Perry County

    September 16, 2026

    The road will be closed and traffic detoured for 18 days starting September 21.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a highway maintenance crew in Perry County is preparing to conduct drainage repairs on Route 849 (Duncannon Subway) at the Perry-Dauphin County Line in Penn Township, Perry County.

    The Duncannon Subway will be closed between North Market Street and Route 22/322 for approximately 18 days from 7:00 AM on Monday, September 21, until 3:00 PM on Friday, October 9. A detour will be in place using Route 11 and Route 22/322.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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    Please refer to the project location map below:

    map indicating project location