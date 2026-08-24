NB Route 11 was closed Friday night for culvert repairs; Work is completed and the detour is lifted

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that northbound Route 11 near Carlisle in Cumberland County is open to traffic. Northbound Route 11 was closed Friday night at the ramp to southbound Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township so culvert repairs could be made.

This work has been completed. A detour associated with the closure is lifted.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor performing this work under the district’s bridge maintenance contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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