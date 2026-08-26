Expect overnight lane restrictions and travel delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a nighttime paving operation is scheduled to start Thursday night on westbound Route 30 in Hellam Township, York County. This work is associated with a resurfacing project on Route 30 from just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam to the Wrights Ferry bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

Weather permitting, this work will be conducted between Bergs Lane and just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam from 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, until 6:00 AM Friday, August 28. Westbound Route 30 paving work will continue next week Sunday, August 30, through Thursday, September 3, between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. There will be overnight lane restrictions on westbound Route 30 during work hours. Expect travel delays.

A nighttime accelerated concrete patching operation is underway in the eastbound lanes between the Accomac Road bridge and the Susquehanna River. This work continues Sunday through Thursday nights between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM the following morning.

This resurfacing project consists of milling, asphalt resurfacing, base repair, concrete paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, structure repairs and other miscellaneous construction on Route 30 (Arsenal Road) from just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam to the Wrights Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $15,475,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by December 21, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: