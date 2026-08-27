Multiple detours planned throughout next week; Only one detour will be in place at a time.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that nighttime detours will be in place next week at a resurfacing project on Route 72 (Quentin Road) and Route 322 in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, and Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County.

The detours will be from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday night for milling and paving operations. Only one detour will be in place at any time. The anticipated schedule is as follows, weather permitting. Please refer to the associated detour in the attached graphic:

Sunday night, August 30:

Eastbound Route 322 from the eastbound/westbound Route 322 split to the intersection with Route 72. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 419 to southbound Route 72 to eastbound Route 322. Please refer to detour map 1.

Eastbound Route 322 from the eastbound Route 322/Route 72 split to the area where eastbound and westbound Route 322 converge. The detour will use northbound Route 419 to southbound Route 501 to Route 322. Please refer to detour map 2.

Monday night, August 31:

Eastbound Route 322 from the eastbound Route 322/Route 72 split to the area where eastbound and westbound Route 322 converge. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 419 to southbound Route 501 to Route 322. Please refer to detour map 3.

Westbound Route 322 from the eastbound/westbound Route 322 split to the northbound Route 72 intersection. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 501 to southbound Route 419 to westbound Route 322. Please refer to detour 4

The westbound Route 322 ramp to southbound Route 72. A detour will be in place using use northbound Route 72/westbound Route 322 to the ramp to Route 117, then northbound Route 117 to the ramp to southbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 5.

Tuesday night, September 1:

Northbound Route 72 from the Spring Hills Acres entrance at Springs Hills Lane to the area where northbound Route 72 and westbound Route 322 converge. A detour will be in place using westbound Cider Press Road, northbound Pinch Road and southbound Route 117 to northbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 6

The westbound Route 322 ramp to southbound Route 72. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 72/westbound Route 322 to the ramp to Route 117, then northbound Route 117 to the ramp to southbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 7.

Wednesday night, September 2:

Westbound Route 322 from the eastbound/westbound Route 322 split to the northbound Route 72 intersection. A detour will be in place using northbound Route 501 to southbound Route 419 to westbound Route 322. Please refer to detour map 8.

Thursday night, September 3:

Southbound Route 72 from the northbound/southbound Route 72 split just south of Alden Lane to the intersection with eastbound Route 322. A detour will be in place using southbound Route 419 to eastbound Route 322 to southbound Route 72. Please refer to detour map 9.

All closures will be in place between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

The work is weather permitting and may be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This project consists of base replacement, milling, guiderail updates, drainage replacements, sign and overhead signing replacement, pavement marking updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 72 from the Lancaster County line in West Earl Township, to Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, and also on Route 322 from just north and south of the section of Route 322 that runs concurrently with Route 72 as a four-lane divided highway.

Most of the work will be at night, but some day work may be during the day. There will be single lane restrictions, as well as overnight detours for ramps and roadway sections within the project limits. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the implementation of any detours.

Pennsy Supply Company, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor on the $7,009,000 project. All work is expected to be completed by December 3, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov, 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the attached graphic for work locations and detours.