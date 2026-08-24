Expect a right lane restriction and travel delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that there will be lane restrictions this week on the northbound and southbound Route 222 bridges over the Conestoga River in Lancaster and West Lampeter townships, Lancaster County.

The northbound Route 222 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The southbound Route 222 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed on Wednesday, August 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: