Rockwell Radnor, LLC Road Construction to Close Eagle Road in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Rockwell Radnor, LLC will perform road construction on Eagle Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, beginning on Tuesday, September 8.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 18, 24 hours a day, Monday through Saturday, Eagle Road will be closed and detoured between King of Prussia Road and Radnor Street Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use King of Prussia Road, Upper Gulph Road, and Wayne Avenue.

Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Rockwell Radnor, LLC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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